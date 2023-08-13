D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $291,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.