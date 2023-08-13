DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Increased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 150,502 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 144,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in DaVita by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

