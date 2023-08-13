DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

