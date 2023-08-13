Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN opened at $50.41 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

