Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $47,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $120.33 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

