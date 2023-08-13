DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,557 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

