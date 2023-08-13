DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.