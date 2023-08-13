Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,544 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

