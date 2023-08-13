Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,552 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.21 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.