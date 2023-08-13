Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,226 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $108.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

