Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after buying an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $32.44 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

