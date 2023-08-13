Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

NYSE FIS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

