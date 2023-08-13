Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APYX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apyx Medical news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 20.1 %

APYX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.18. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 34.34%. On average, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

