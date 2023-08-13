Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,412 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 89,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WPP by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

