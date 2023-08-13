Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $106.34 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

