Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $55,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,399 shares of company stock worth $2,748,023. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.