Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. The firm has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

