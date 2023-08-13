Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

