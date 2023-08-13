Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

