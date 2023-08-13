Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 296,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $79.93 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Profile



CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

