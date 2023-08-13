Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131,478 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.81 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.