Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 11,680 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

