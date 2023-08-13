Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of Azenta worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Azenta by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,202,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

