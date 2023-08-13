Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,953 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of EVBG opened at $22.28 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

