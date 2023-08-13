Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,635 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $166.52 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

