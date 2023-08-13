Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

FIS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

