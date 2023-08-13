Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.88. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.