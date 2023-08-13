Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,899,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,690,000 after acquiring an additional 93,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNW stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

