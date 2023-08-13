Glenview Trust co Acquires 371 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.