Glenview Trust co Acquires Shares of 4,018 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,228.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 254,706 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after buying an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

