Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

