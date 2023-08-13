Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

GM stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

