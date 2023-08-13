Glenview Trust co Buys 831 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

KKR stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

