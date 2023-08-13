Glenview Trust co Buys New Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHC opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 114.01%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III bought 2,300 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

