Glenview Trust co Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $285.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.87 and its 200 day moving average is $279.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

