Glenview Trust co Buys Shares of 10,577 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. HSBC raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Aegon Price Performance

AEG stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

