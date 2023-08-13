Glenview Trust co Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

