Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.96 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

