Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in NVR were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,156.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6,174.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,723.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $78,664,454. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.