Glenview Trust co Has $214,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

LNT opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.