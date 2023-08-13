Glenview Trust co Has $223,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glenview Trust co cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

