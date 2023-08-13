Glenview Trust co Has $355,000 Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 311.15%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

