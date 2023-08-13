Glenview Trust co Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

