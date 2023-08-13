Glenview Trust co Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.