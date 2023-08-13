Glenview Trust co Has $548,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

