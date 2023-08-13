Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ashland were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth $36,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

