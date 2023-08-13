Glenview Trust co Invests $203,000 in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.21% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

