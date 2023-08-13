Glenview Trust co Invests $211,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.