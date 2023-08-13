Glenview Trust co Invests $377,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $490.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

