Glenview Trust co Invests $477,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

